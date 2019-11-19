31-year-old Westland man shot during incident at Algonac home

A 31-year-old man from Westland was shot on Monday night during a situation at an Algonac home.

St. Clair County Sheriff Tim Donnellon says just before 7 p.m., deputies were called to the Algonac Fire Department where officials were treating a victim. They say the victim was driven to the fire department by another man.

From there, the man was taken by Tri-Hospital EMS to McLaren Macomb Hospital.

Officials say the incident happened in the 800 block of St. Clair River Drive in Algonac. Deputies say the man didn't tell them much about what happened, just that he went to the home and was shot.

"We want to assure residents in Algonac that there is no danger to the general public," said Sheriff Donnellon. "This does not appear to be a random shooting. Detectives are currently investigating the incident."

Deputies have not yet identified a suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Haley Bonner at (810) 987-1728.