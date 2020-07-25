32-year-old woman shot in the back of car on Detroit's west side

A 32-year-old woman is in stable condition after being shot while sitting in the back of a car Friday night.

Around 8:40 p.m. in the 19700 block of Ferguson a woan was in the back of a black Toyota Camry when someone in a black sedan with tinted windows started shooting, hitting the woman.

She was sent to a local hospital and police are continuing with the investigation.

Anyone with information please call Detroit Police Department Eighth Precinct's Investigative Unit at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-Speak Up.