34-year-old man, family dog killed in shooting at east side house

A man and the family dog were killed in a shooting overnight at a home on Detroit's east side.

Police say the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 2500 block of Lemay Street, which is near St. Jean and Vernor Highway.

We're told someone came into the home and started shooting. Several children were home at the time but weren't hurt, but investigators say a 34-year-old man was killed.

Relatives upstairs heard the gunshots and found the victim shortly after. He has not yet been identified.

We're told the family dog tried to chase down the suspect but was also shot and killed. The shooter got away.

Police don't have a description of the suspect at this time.