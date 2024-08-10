35-year-old man killed in Canton shooting

Just before noon today, a 35-year-old man was shot and killed in the 200 block of Cornell Street in Canton.

Police said that the shooting happened after a brief confrontation by the suspect with the victim. Both men lived in the area.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police and paramedics had found the victim on the street with a gunshot wound when they arrived.

Immediately following the shooting, the suspect barricaded himself inside his home. After issuing multiple commands, officers successfully engaged the suspect who ultimately surrendered into police custody. T

he suspect remains locked-up pending a full investigation.

"This was a senseless act of violence toward the victim," said Canton Police Chief Chad Baugh. "The Canton Police Department sends our deepest condolences to the victim’s family, and to the neighbors who may have witnessed this tragic event."

The identity of the victim is being withheld at this time pending family notifications.