$36K in fake cash discovered after suspects use counterfeit money during Facebook Marketplace sale

A man is in custody after Michigan State Police said he was in possession of more than $36,000 worth of fake money.

He was caught after two suspects used some of that money to buy a designer belt through a Facebook Marketplace sale. Police said the pair met up with a person in Van Buren County's Pine Grove Township and used fake money to purchase the belt before leaving and going to a nearby home, where they were caught a short time later.

Police said they found about $36,400 worth of fake $100 bills.

An 18-year-old Gobles man was arrested for possession of counterfeit bills and uttering and publishing, while a 20-year-old Plainwell man was arrested on an unrelated warrant.

If you receive counterfeit bills, police say to report it to your local police department.