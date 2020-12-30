4 men charged after fentanyl trafficking ring busted by Warren police

Police in Warren have broken up what they say is a major fentanyl trafficking ring that's allegedly tied to dozens of overdoses and at least three deaths.

Four men are now facing charges as a result of the police's efforts, which they're calling Operation SNOW (Stopping Narcotic Overdoses in Warren). Three are in custody right now and police are still looking for the fourth.

All suspects are in their 30s and face a number of felony charges that range from drug trafficking to delivery and manufacturing of fentanyl.

Police say suspects Jermaine Tate, 38; Nathanial Clark, 32; and Terry Gaskins, 34, are in custody. Police are still looking to arrest 24-year-old Isaac Bannerman. You can see a full list of charges below.

The Warren police investigation began in early November and followed an overdose death of a 47-year-old Warren resident.

The investigation led to the arrests, as well as the raids of two locations in Detroit. Warren police say evidence there pointed to two dozen overdoses and three deaths in Warren.

Advertisement

Police believe the suspects are part of a major drug trafficking ring that extends outside of the Warren area into the rest of Macomb County, as well as Wayne, St. Clair and Lapeer counties.

Police estimate at least 100 lives were saved from the amount of fentanyl seized thus far.

Warren police commissioner Bill Dwyer stated that in Warren alone, 296 overdoses have been reported in 2020 - up from 249 in 2019, which is an 18.8% increase. The amount of overdose deaths has increased from 29 reported in 2019 to 55 overdose deaths in 2020. This represents an 89.6% increase.

Police do expect more charges and more arrests.

Meanwhile, the four suspects are facing the following charges:

Isaac Lee Bannerman, not in custody

Conducting Criminal Enterprise – Drug Trafficking Organization - 20 year Felony

3 counts Deliver Manufacture Fentanyl – 20 year Felony

3 counts Conspiracy to Conduct Deliver/Manufacture Fentanyl – 20 year Felony

Jermaine Tate: $250,000 cash or surety bond

Conducting Criminal Enterprise – Drug Trafficking Organization – 20 year Felony

1 count Deliver/Manufacture Fentanyl – 20 year Felony

3 counts Conspiracy to Conduct Deliver/Manufacture Fentanyl – 20 year Felony

Nathaniel Clark: $350,000 cash or surety bond

Conducting Criminal Enterprise – Drug Trafficking Organization - 20 year Felony

3 counts Deliver Manufacture Fentanyl – 20 year Felony

3 counts Conspiracy to Conduct Deliver/Manufacture Fentanyl – 20 year Felony

Terry Gaskins: $50,000 cash or surety bond