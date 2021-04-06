4 people shot, 1 killed in drive-by on Detroit's east side

Detroit police are investigating a drive-by shooting of four people that left one person dead on the east side Tuesday.

A man in his 20s was fatally shot and three others injured when suspects opened fire from a black vehicle in the 6100 block of Lodewyck in the area of Cornerstone Village at 5:48 p.m.

Also wounded was a 22-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman, who is hospitalized in stable condition. A 47-year-old man was grazed by a bullet and refused medical treatment.

The circumstances of the shooting are unknown and no further description of the suspect is available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.