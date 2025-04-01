4 police officers injured while rescuing victims from Farmington Hills house fire, 12 people hospitalized

The Brief Twelve people are hospitalized after a house fire on 10 Mile in Farmington Hills. Four of those people are police officers who entered the burning home to rescue trapped victims. It appears that the home had no working smoke alarms.



Twelve people, including four police officers, are hospitalized Tuesday morning after a house fire in Farmington Hills.

"About 5'clock this morning, we received a frantic call from a female to our communications section reporting a fire," said Jon Unruh, the Farmington Hills fire chief.

Police and firefighters from all five Farmington Hills stations responded to heavy smoke and flames coming from the house on 10 Mile near Middlebelt. Unruh said police officers went into the home after learning that there were people trapped inside. They were able to rescue several people.

The people rescued from the home range in age from 5 months to 27 years. Three of those victims are in serious condition, while the five others are in good condition. None of the children were seriously hurt.

Three of the injured police officers are in good condition, Unruh said, while one is in temporary serious condition.

Unruh said it appears that there were no working smoke alarms inside the home, and all the victims were unconscious when police entered the house. Fire investigators believe the fire started in a bedroom.