4 shot, including 2 teens in Ypsilanti Township

Four people were shot in the 800 block of George Place Monday night, including two teenage boys.

The victims were 14, 16, 19 and 20 years old, according to the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Department. Their conditions are not known at this time. No suspects are in custody.

A car leaving the scene crashed nearby, but it is unclear if it was being driven by the suspect.

