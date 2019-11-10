4 teens hospitalized after two shootings on Detroit's west side

Four Detroit teens have been hospitialized after two seperate shootings Sunday evening.

Police say around 3 p.m. Sunday in the area of Washburn and 7 Mile three males were walking down the street when they were confronted by a group of males and females and began arguing.

During the argument a suspect allegedly fired several shots hitting the teens. Ages 13, 14 and 14, the 13-year-old was listed in critical condition while the two 14-year-olds were listed in temporary serious condition.

After the shooting the suspect fled east on 7 Mile. He was described as black male, short in height, medium brown skin tone, wearing a black coat, red hoodie and blue jeans.

Police are still investigating this incident.

Over in the area of Meyers and W. McNichols another teen, a 16-year-old male was walking in the area with his friends when he was approached by several men around 5:50 p.m.

One of them began questioning the teen and as the victim walked away a weapon was produced by the suspect and began firing shots hitting the teen.

He was sent to a local hospital and remains in critical condition.

The suspect is described as a black male between the ages of 17-20 years old, heavy set with a large afro, he is armed.

If anyone has any information regarding either incident they are asked to call Detroit Police Department’s 12th precinct at 313-596-1240 or 1-800-Speak Up.

