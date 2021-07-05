4-year I-275 project begins this week -- Here's what will be closed

The four-year Revive 275 project begins Tuesday in Wayne County.

The project will cause lane and exit closures that are expected to cause delays when traveling to Detroit Metro Airport.

VIEW: Live traffic map

During the first phase, improvements will be made from Will Carleton North to Northline Road. This includes road and bridge repairs, new signs, and new intelligent transportation systems technology.

Lane closures

NB I-275 from south of Huron River Road to I-94 and SB I-275 from I-94 to Huron River Road

One lane open from July 6 until late fall

Ramp closures

NB I-275 exit ramp to Eureka Road

Closed July 7-11

On-ramp from Eureka Road to NB I-275

Closed July 7-11

SB I-275 exit ramp to Eureka Road

Closed July 12-18

NB I-275 exit ramp to Will Carleton Road

Closed July 12-18

Detours