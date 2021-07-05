4-year I-275 project begins this week -- Here's what will be closed
WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - The four-year Revive 275 project begins Tuesday in Wayne County.
The project will cause lane and exit closures that are expected to cause delays when traveling to Detroit Metro Airport.
VIEW: Live traffic map
During the first phase, improvements will be made from Will Carleton North to Northline Road. This includes road and bridge repairs, new signs, and new intelligent transportation systems technology.
Lane closures
NB I-275 from south of Huron River Road to I-94 and SB I-275 from I-94 to Huron River Road
- One lane open from July 6 until late fall
Ramp closures
NB I-275 exit ramp to Eureka Road
- Closed July 7-11
On-ramp from Eureka Road to NB I-275
- Closed July 7-11
SB I-275 exit ramp to Eureka Road
- Closed July 12-18
NB I-275 exit ramp to Will Carleton Road
- Closed July 12-18
Detours
