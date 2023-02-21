4-year-old boy found wandering after DPD says woman dropped him off and fled

article

Detroit police are asking for help identifying a lost 4-year-old boy who was found wandering on Detroit's west side Tuesday.

The boy was discovered near the 16700 block of Gilchrist at 12:30 p.m. A woman in a silver Chevrolet Trailblazer was spotted pulling up, getting out and dropping off the child before fleeing the scene.

The boy is described as 3 feet tall and about 65 pounds. He is possibly named Jaden.

He is being held by the DPD's Eighth Precinct currently. Child Protective Services s investigating.

Call the Detroit police's Eighth Precinct at (313) 596-5800 with any information.