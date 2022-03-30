4-year-old dies and 33-year-old pulled from frigid inland Michigan lake

A 4-year-old boy has died after he and a 33-year-old woman were pulled from a frigid Lansing-area lake.

Officers and firefighters were called to Lake Lansing about 9 a.m. Tuesday and saw the two in the water, according to Meridian Township police.

The boy and woman were pulled from the lake. The boy was unresponsive and not breathing. He was pronounced dead at a hospital. The woman was being treated Tuesday afternoon at the hospital, police said.

Police did not release their relationship.

RELATED: 17-year-old girl dies after crashing through pair of fences on 19 Mile Road

Advertisement

A kayak was found in the area of the rescue.