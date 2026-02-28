One killed, two injured in Detroit early morning triple shooting

The Brief One man is dead after an early morning triple shooting in Detroit on Saturday. It is unknown what led to the shooting.



One man is dead after a shooting early Saturday morning in a Detroit neighborhood.

What they're saying:

Detroit police say at 4:33 a.m. on Saturday, three men were shot on the 15700 block of Schaefer. It is unknown what led to the shooting as of 12 p.m. Police say one of the three victims has died.

What you can do:

Police are asking if anyone has information, call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-2260, or Crime Stoppers at 1–800 Speak-Up.