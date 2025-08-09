4-year-old girl critically injured after being struck by car in Detroit

article

Just after 5:30 p.m. tonight, a 4-year-old girl was critically injured after she was struck by a car in Detroit.

The girl had been at a family reunion in the area of Lafontaine and Canyon Streets.

Police arrived within three minutes of receiving the call, and decided to transport her to a local hospital quickly, instead of waiting for medical responders.

According to Capt. Scott Pellerito of the Detroit Police Department, the girl had chest, neck and leg injuries.

"A gentleman was northbound on Canyon," Pellerito said. "The child apparently looked both ways and tried to cross the street … and unfortunately didn't see the car coming."

Pellerito said the driver stopped immediately and is cooperating with police, speed did not appear to be a factor.

Ashley Pierson, the victim's cousin, said that the child was struck by a car traveling "about 60 miles per hour," when it happened.

"We're believers," she said. "We're continuing to fellowship with one another and love one another."

Pierson said that the "car came out of nowhere," but that her cousin had looked before trying to cross the road.

Police said they are still investigating, but the child appears to have been crossing the street alone. He said there were many family members at a gathering though, and the child was not alone at the house or park.

"This just looks like a tragic accident," Pellerito said.

Pierson said that her cousin had been throwing water balloons and having fun with the family just before the crash.

"She's a tough little girl," Pierson said.