4-year-old run over by golf cart at St. Clair Shores Memorial Day Parade

A young boy is recovering after he was run over by a golf cart at a St. Clair Shores Memorial Day Parade over the weekend.

What we know:

The exact circumstances are unknown, but witnesses said the 4-year-old boy was hit while waiting for the parade to begin on Harper near 11 Mile on Sunday. He is expected to be OK, his parents said.

"Apparently, some guy got a little crazy on his golf cart, ran over a kid, and a bunch of people had to run out and lift the golf cart off of the kid," a witness said. "It was quite traumatic, actually."

What we don't know:

Witnesses said they saw the golf cart driver detained but released. Police have not confirmed if any arrests have been made.