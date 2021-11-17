400 grams of meth, more than 800 pills seized during narcotics investigation in Ecorse

article

Police seized about 400 grams of methamphetamine, hundreds of opioids, cash, and a gun while executing a search warrant Wednesday in Ecorse.

Authorities said there were more than 800 scheduled controlled analogues, which are substances that are similar to Schedule I or Schedule II drugs. About 700 of those drugs were opioids.

The drugs, a firearm, and $6,540 were found while conducting a narcotics investigation. Police did not say where in Ecorse the search was done.

Police arrested a man who was on parole. He is in jail pending charges.