$40M rehab project to start at Pontiac Carriage Circle Apartments

Just one look and you can see it's time for Carriage Circle Apartments to get some much-needed TLC.

"It needs a lot of upgrading," said resident Linda Rice.

As an affordable housing development, funding wasn't always available. But thanks to a partnership between the Pontiac Housing Commission and the nonprofit Lighthouse which works to end homelessness, the apartments are getting some much-needed help.

All told, it will be a $40.3 million rehab project to spruce up the affordable housing apartments. On Friday a cookout was held to celebrate the good news that change is on the way.

"It is something to look forward to," said Rice."I have just been excited about it."

The rehab project will get underway this fall and is projected to be completed in the Winter of 2022. The best part of the improvements is residents won't have a price increase once the changes are complete.

The rehab will include elevators being will be replaced, new carpet, and new floors. Also, electrical work will be modernized and apartments will get new appliances.

Lighthouse got on board with the project because it supports its mission that everyone deserves quality housing.

"We are just really excited to partner with an organization that has similar values to ours," said Ryan Hertz, Lighthouse CEO.

