The Brief Four soldiers with the 3rd Infantry Division died when their armored recovery vehicle sank into a bog during a mission near Pabrade, Lithuania. Recovery operations lasted nearly a week and involved hundreds of personnel, heavy machinery, and advanced drone technology. The Army is investigating the accident, which occurred while the unit was retrieving a broken-down tactical vehicle.



The U.S. Army has officially identified the fourth soldier from Fort Stewart in Georgia killed during a tragic military accident in Lithuania, according to the Stars & Stripes.

What we know:

Staff Sgt. Troy S. Knutson-Collins, 28, of Battle Creek, Michigan, has been confirmed as the final soldier recovered from the bog where an M88A2 Hercules armored recovery vehicle sank during an early morning mission on March 25. Collins’ identity had not been publicly released until now. His body was recovered Tuesday, one day after the remains of the other three soldiers were located.

Staff Sgt. Troy S. Knutson-Collins, left. Photo from Facebook

The other soldiers killed in the accident were previously identified as Staff Sgt. Jose Duenez Jr., 25, of Joliet, Illinois; Staff Sgt. Edvin F. Franco, 25, of Glendale, California; and Pfc. Dante D. Taitano, 21, of Dededo, Guam. All four were members of the division’s 1st Brigade Combat Team, currently deployed in Lithuania.

Sgt. Jose Duenez, Jr., Sgt. Edvin F. Franco, and Pfc. Dante D. Taitano. (Images used with permission)

The soldiers were attempting to recover a broken-down tactical vehicle when their armored recovery vehicle sank about 15 feet into a bog near Pabrade, roughly six miles from the Belarus border.

Staff Sgt. Troy S. Knutson-Collins, left. Photo from Facebook

The backstory:

The recovery operation was extensive and complex, involving hundreds of U.S. troops, Lithuanian partners, emergency personnel, and specialized teams. U.S. Navy divers, recovery dogs, and drones equipped with ground-penetrating radar were brought in to locate the submerged vehicle.

Heavy machinery and tons of gravel were used to stabilize the soft terrain. After nearly a week of effort, the M88A2 was pulled from the bog, and three soldiers’ bodies were recovered on Monday. Collins’ remains were found the following day.

What they're saying:

"Although we are relieved to have found all our Dogface Soldiers, it does not make the pain of their loss any less," said Maj. Gen. Christopher Norrie, commander of the 3rd Infantry Division. "We will continue to care for and support the soldiers’ Families and loved ones as we bring them home and honor their memory."

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth added, "The recovery was conducted with urgency, resolve and deep respect for the fallen," and extended condolences to the soldiers’ families.

Capt. Matthew Lund, Darkhorse Troop commander, remembered Pfc. Taitano as "the spark of the team" who "constantly brought the team together with his charisma and laughter."

What's next:

The Army has launched a formal investigation into what caused the M88A2 vehicle to sink. No further details have been released about possible contributing factors.

All four soldiers have been posthumously promoted. GoFundMe fundraisers have been set up for the families of Duenez and Franco, both of whom were young fathers. Collins, the last to be identified publicly, was the father of five.

Why you should care:

This tragedy underscores the risks that service members face not only in combat but in preparation and training. The loss of these four soldiers—now fully named and honored—reflects the heavy toll military families often bear. As their names and stories are now known, their legacy will carry forward, both in their units and in the hearts of those who loved them.