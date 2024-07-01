4th of July traffic outlook: Best, worst times to travel in Michigan

Millions of people are expected to hit the road this week as they head to their Fourth of July plans.

AAA projects that, nationwide, a record 60.6 million people will travel by car this week - 2.8 million more travelers compared to last year.

With more people on the road comes increased traffic, of course.

"Drivers in large metro areas can expect the worst traffic delays on Wednesday, July 3, as they leave town, and Sunday, July 7, as they return," said Bob Pishue, transportation analyst at INRIX. "Road trips over the holiday week could take up to 67% longer than normal."

INRIX, a provider of transportation data and insights, said the worst times to travel by car before and on July 4 are between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Here are the best and worst times to hit the road this week:

Monday, July 1

Minimal traffic expected

Tuesday, July 2

Worst time: 2-6 p.m.

Best time: After 7 p.m.

Wednesday, July 3

Worst time: 2-7 p.m.

Best time: Before noon

Thursday, July 4

Worst time: 2-7 p.m.

Best time: Before noon

Friday, July 5

Worst time: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Best time: Before 10 a.m.

Saturday, July 6

Worst time: 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Best time: Before 10 a.m.

Sunday, July 7

Worst time: 2-8 p.m.

Best time: Before 11 a.m.

Monday, July 8

Worst time: 1-5 p.m.

Best time: After 7 p.m.

Construction restrictions lifting

From 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 3 through 6 a.m. Monday, July 8, the state will remove lane restrictions on 105 out of 174 road projects statewide.

These work zones will remain active or have lane restrictions during the holiday:

Upper Peninsula

I-75 , Chippewa County, will have one northbound lane open over the Pine River.

M-28 near Trout Creek, Ontonagon County, will have one lane open in alternating directions over Rolston Creek via temporary signals.

M-48 south of Rudyard, Chippewa County, is closed between Centerline Road and Hantz Road with a posted detour.

M-64 , Ontonagon County, will have one lane open in alternating directions over Sleepy Creek north of Bergland with temporary signals.

M-64 , Ontonagon County, will have one lane open in alternating directions over the Mineral River near White Pine via temporary signals.

M-95 (Carpenter Avenue) in Kingsford, Dickinson County, will have one lane open in each direction with a traffic shift.

M-134 , Mackinac County, will have one lane open in alternating directions over the Pine River via temporary signals.

US-41/M-28 in Ishpeming, Marquette County, will have one lane open in each direction with a traffic shift at Lakeshore Drive. Posted detours for side streets.

Northern Lower Peninsula

I-75 , Cheboygan County, has northbound traffic shifted to the southbound lanes with a moveable concrete barrier.

I-75 Business Loop in Gaylord, Otsego County, has one lane open in each direction with traffic shifts.

M-55/I-75 Business Loop in West Branch, Ogemaw County, is closed between M-30 and Second Street. Detour on city streets.

M-115 , Wexford County, has one lane open in each direction under US-131 with traffic shifts.

The US-31 bascule bridge in Manistee, Manistee County, will have one lane open in each direction.

West Michigan

Jordan Lake Road , Ionia County, is closed over I-96 with all ramps open.

Eastbound I-196 Business Loop , Ottawa County, is closed between Holland and Zeeland. Follow the posted detour.

Eastbound M-6 near Cascade Township, Kent County, will have the ramp to westbound I-96 closed. Traffic is detoured via northbound M-37 and eastbound M-11 (28th Street) to westbound I-96.

M-43 (E. Carlton Center Road) , Barry County, is closed over the Coldwater River between Barber and Usborne roads. Traffic is detoured via M-37, M-79 and M-66.

M-66 , Barry County, is closed over Quaker Brook between Bivens Road and Lawrence Road. Traffic is detoured via Lawrence Road, Assyria Road, Devine Road, and M-79.

The M-89/M-40/Hubbard Street/Ely Street/Cedar Street intersection in Allegan, Allegan County, is closed with posted detours.

M-91 (Greenville Road), Montcalm County, is closed between Kendaville Road and M-46 (Howard City Edmore Road) with a posted detour.

US-10 in Reed City, Osceola County, has one lane open in each direction over the Hersey River. US-10 Business Route (Chestnut Street) has one lane open in each direction from US-10 to the Hersey River.

Northbound US-131 in Grand Rapids, Kent County, will have the ramp to I-96 and M-37 (Alpine Avenue) closed with traffic detoured via W. River Drive and southbound US-131 to I-96 and M-37. The M-37 (Alpine Avenue) ramp to eastbound I-96 is also closed.

Southbound US-131 , Kent County, will have lane closures and a traffic shift from 68th Street to 108th Street.

Southwest Michigan

KL Avenue , Kalamazoo County, is closed and detoured at US-131.

I-94 in Stevensville, Berrien County, has two lanes open in each direction. Westbound I-94 Exit 23 is closed and detoured.

I-94 , Calhoun County, has two lanes open in each direction between Helmer Road and 17 1/2 Mile Road.

I-196 , Van Buren County, has traffic shifted with one lane open in each direction from Hagar Shore Road to County Road 378.

M-40 in Lawton, Van Buren County, is closed and detoured between 72nd Avenue and White Oak Road.

M-51 , Berrien County, has one lane open in each direction from Chestnut Street to Main Street.

M-139 , in Berrien County, is closed and detoured between Scottdale Road and John Beers Road.

US-12 , Berrien County, has one lane open in each direction between M-60 and Bond Street.

US-131 , Kalamazoo County, has one northbound lane open between Shaver Road and XY Avenue. Southbound lanes are closed with a posted detour.

Central Michigan and Thumb

I-475 , Genesee County, has one southbound lane open from Davison Road to Carpenter Road. Northbound I-475 will remain closed and detoured.

M-20 , Isabella County, has one lane open in each direction from US-127 to Mission Street.

M-24 , Tuscola County, is closed from M-46 to Frank Street and detoured via M-46, Chambers Road, M-81, and Old M-24 (Frank Street).

M-30 , Gladwin County, is closed over the Tobacco River. Traffic will be detoured via Curtis Road, M-18 and Dale Road back to M-30. Truck traffic will be detoured via US-10, M-18 and M-61 back to M-30.

M-46 and M-19 intersection in Sandusky, Sanilac County, is closed. M-46 traffic is detoured via Dawson Street, Argyle Street and Jackson Street. M-19 traffic is detoured via Miller Road, Campbell Road, M-46, Jackson Street, Argyle Street, and Dawson Street.

M-53 , Lapeer County, is closed from Imlay City Road to Clear Lake Road, over Elk Lake Creek. Traffic is detoured via Imlay City Road, Lake Pleasant Road and Clear Lake Road.

M-54 , Genessee County, is closed at the M-54 (Dort Highway)/Court Street intersection. Northbound M-54 traffic will be detoured via Lapeer Road, Center Road and Robert T. Longway Boulevard back to M-54. Southbound traffic will be detoured via Robert T. Longway Boulevard, Center Road and Lapeer Road back to M-54.

M-142 in Bad Axe, Huron County, is closed from M-53 and M-19. Traffic is detoured via M-53, Learman Road and Carpenter Road.

US-10 , Bay County, has one lane open in each direction at Mackinaw Road west of Bay City. The Mackinaw Road bridge and ramps will remain closed.

Southern Michigan

I-69 , Clinton County, has one lane closed in each direction between Old US-27 to US-127.

I-69 Business Loop (Cochran Road), Eaton County, is closed at the Battle Creek River.

I-75 , Monroe County, has one lane closed in each direction with a traffic shift between Erie and Otter Creek roads. The southbound entrance and exit ramps to Otter Creek Road are closed and detoured.

I-75 Connector (Summit Street) in Erie Township, Monroe County, has one lane closed in each direction with a traffic shift between Substation Road and East Temperance Road.

I-94 , Jackson County, has all the exit and entrance ramps at Dearing Road closed. Dearing Road is closed at I-94 and detoured.

I-96 , Eaton and Ingham counties, has traffic shifted from Canal Road to Washington Road with the following restrictions:

The northbound Lansing Road ramp to eastbound I-96 is closed.

M-99 has one lane closed in each direction at I-96.

Washington Road is closed at I-96.

Billwood Highway is closed at I-96.

M-106 (Cooper Street) in Jackson, Jackson County, has the southbound lanes closed and detoured from Morrell Street to High Street.

US-12 , Washtenaw County, has one lane closed in each direction with a traffic shift between Platt Road and US-23. Platt Road is closed at US-12.

US-12 , Washtenaw County, has a traffic shift and shoulder closure at the Ann Arbor Railroad.

US-23 , Livingston County, has the following restrictions at Silver Lake Road:

The northbound and southbound US-23 exits to Silver Lake Road are closed.

The Silver Lake Road entrance ramps to northbound and southbound US-23 are closed.

Silver Lake Road is closed at US-23.

US-23/M-14 , Washtenaw County, has one lane closed in each direction over the Great Lakes Central Railroad. Pontiac Trail has a single-lane closure with temporary traffic signals at US-23.

US-127/I-496 , Ingham County, has lane closures between Holt Road and M-43, along with the following restrictions:

The northbound US-127/I-496 ramps are closed and detoured at Dunckel Road, Trowbridge Road, westbound I-496, and Kalamazoo Street.

The Kalamazoo Street and Trowbridge Road entrance ramps to southbound US-127/I-496 are closed.

The Trowbridge Road ramps to westbound I-496 are closed.

Metro Detroit

Macomb County

Clinton River Road is closed under M-53 (Van Dyke Avenue).

Oakland County

I-75 has two lanes open in each direction between M-15 and the Oakland/Genesee county line.

Westbound I-75 Business Loop (Square Lake Road) is closed and detoured from M-1 (Woodward Avenue) to I-75.

I-96 has two lanes open in each direction between I-275 and Kent Lake Road.

I-696 has two lanes open in each direction between I-275 and Lahser Road.

Wayne County

Cass Avenue is closed over I-94 for bridge rebuilding. The John R Street entrance ramp to westbound I-94 is also closed.



The Outer Drive entrance ramp to northbound I-75 is closed.

The westbound I-96 ramp to westbound I-94 is closed.

M-5 (Grand River Avenue) has two lanes open in each direction between M-102 (8 Mile Mile) and Berg Road.

M-14/I-96 has lane closures in each direction between Sheldon Road and Newburgh Road, including various ramp closures.

M-39 has lane closures in each direction between I-94 and M-153 (Ford Road).

M-85 (Fort Street) has one lane open in each direction at Outer Drive.

M-85 (Fort Street) has one lane open in each direction between 14th Street and West Grand Boulevard.

The M-102 (8 Mile Road)/M-53 (Van Dyke Avenue) intersection has various lane closures.

US-24 (Telegraph Road) has two lanes open in each direction at M-102 (8 Mile Road) with the following ramps closed:

The southbound US-24 (Telegraph Road) ramps to eastbound and westbound M-102 (8 Mile Road).

The eastbound and westbound M-102 (8 Mile Road) ramps to southbound US-24 (Telegraph Road).