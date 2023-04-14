4th suspect arrested in NC for murder of Monroe County woman found under tarp

article

The Michigan State Police have arrested a fourth suspect in connection to the murder of Kayla Sedoskey, whose body was found at the abandoned Boysville building on March 2.

The suspect was arrested in North Carolina after a standoff with US Marshals.

The suspect is charged with Homicide-Open Murder and Conspiracy to Commit Homicide-Open Murder. The suspect was arrested in North Carolina after a standoff with U.S. Marshalls. His name is being withheld pending extradition to Michigan and arraignment.

Three other suspects - Sierra Bemis 23, Brin Smith, 20, and Kaylyn Ramsey, 32, were arrested and charged with the same charges in relation to Sedoskey’s death in the past few weeks.

Sedoskey's body was found wrapped in a tarp at the abandoned detention center in Frenchtown Township

Anyone with information is asked to contact Michigan State Police D/Sgt Michael Peterson at 734-242-3500.

