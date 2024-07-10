4th suspect involved in Hutch's Jewelry murder sentenced

Another suspect involved in the murder of Oak Park jeweler Daniel ‘Hutch’ Hutchinson two years ago was sentenced to prison.

As part of his plea deal, 34-year-old Angelo Raptoplous of Commerce Township was sentenced to four to 15 years in prison by Judge Nanci Grant on Wednesday.

"I think that for what it's worth –and I know it's not worth much– but from somebody who was involved, (it's important) that you hear 'I'm sorry,'" Raptoplous said, addressing the victim's family.

Back in May, Raptoplous testified against his God-brother and best friend, Marco Bisbikis – who was the mastermind behind the plot to kill Dan Hutchinson and his wife Marisa Hutchinson.

Bisbikis was the Hutchinsons' attorney. He wanted to take over their multi-million dollar jewelry business. However, Raptoplous did not know that because Bisbikis lied to him, saying that the Hutchinsons were going to testify against him and his life was in danger.

"I didn't want to see them die, but I didn't want to see anything happen to Marco," Raptoplous previously said in court. "I would do anything for him."

So Raptoplous helped find a hitman to kill the Hutchinsons; Daniel was killed on May 1, 2022, while his wife survived the attack. But now, even the victim's family appeared sympathetic towards Raptoplous.

Inset: Daniel Hutchinson. Larger photo: Security video of the shooting that killed him in 2022.

"The way that Angelo was used was just another of the many crimes that were committed, and it's hard not to feel a little bit sorry for him," said Chris Kestner, Marisa Hutchinson's brother. "We can't predict if, or for how long, Angelo Raptoplous is a threat to society,"

During the sentencing, Raptoplous' attorney downplayed the role his client played – asking the judge to limit the length of time Raptoplous would spend in prison.

"This is a done deal – so what are we doing here?" Judge Grant responded.

Grant eventually turned her attention to Raptoplous.

"You are the person who seems to be kind, who wants to be loyal to family, who wants to be loyal to people that are caring about you – and that makes you vulnerable to someone doing this again to you."

"Yes," Raptoplous said in response.

Angelo Raptoplous, 34.

Raptoplous was convicted of solicitation to commit murder.

In June, Bisbikis and the hitman, Roy Larry, were both convicted of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, solicitation of murder, and felony firearm last month. They will both spend the rest of their lives in prison for Daniel's murder.

Darnell Larry, another man involved in the murder, pleaded guilty to solicitation to murder and agreed to testify against Bisbikis as well. Roy Larry also received a plea deal to avoid a life sentence; on Monday, he was sentenced to six years to 80 months in prison.

"You have got to keep in mind that you can't let others take advantage of you," the judge told Raptoplous during his sentencing on Wednesday.