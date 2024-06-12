Hutch's Jewelry murder: 2 suspects to be sentenced Wednesday

Two suspects convicted in the murder of popular jeweler Dan ‘Hutch’ Hutchinson will learn their sentences Wednesday.

Watch the sentencing live above. Court is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.

Marco Bisbikis and Roy Larry were both convicted of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, solicitation of murder, and felony firearm last month.

Bisbikis, the attorney for the Hutchinsons, wrote himself into Dan's will and trust before the murder-for-hire plot. Investigators say Bisbikis worked with Roy and others to plan the crime, while Roy was the one who shot Dan on June 1, 2022, outside an Oak Park pawn shop.

Marco Bisbikis and Roy Larry

Larry denied being the shooter and took the stand in his own defense.

"I never changed my story - I never lied to them not one time," Roy Larry said while on the stand.

Bisbikis did not testify.

Larry's cousin, Darnell Larry, pleaded guilty and testified in the trial. He said he was originally paid by Bisbikis to kill the Hutchinsons but he paid Roy Larry to do it instead.

In addition to Bisbikis, Roy Larry, and Darnell Larry, two other men, Angelo Raptoplous, and Philip Sumpter, were charged in connection with the murder. Raptopolous also accepted a plea deal in exchange for his testimony. Sumpter's case is still moving through the legal system.