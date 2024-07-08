Hutch's Jewelry murder: Suspect sentenced after plea deal

article

One of the suspects charged in the murder of well-known jeweler Dan ‘Hutch’ Hutchinson was sentenced to prison time last week.

Darnell Larry will spend six years to 80 months behind bars for his role in the 2022 murder-for-hire.

Attorney Marco Bisbikis orchestrated the murder of Hutchinson, while Darnell Larry's cousin Roy Larry pulled the trigger, killing the jeweler outside his Oak Park pawn shop on June 1, 2022. Bisbikis and Roy Larry were both sentenced to life in prison last month.

Darnell Larry pleaded guilty to solicitation to murder and agreed to testify against Bisbikis and Roy Larry as part of the plea deal to avoid a life sentence.

During his testimony, Darnell Larry said he was originally paid by Bisbikis to kill the Dan and his wife Marisa, but he paid Roy Larry to do it instead. Bisbikis plotted the murder after writing himself into Hutchinson's will and trust.