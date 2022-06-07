5 family members including 3 kids die in Flint home fire
FLINT, Mich. (AP) - Three children and their parents have died and another sibling was injured following an early morning fire at a Flint home.
The blaze was reported about 4:40 a.m. Monday, Flint Police Chief Terence Green told WNEM-TV.
The child who was injured escaped by climbing out a window, according to investigators.
Flint Fire Chief Raymond Barton told WEYI-TV the home appeared to have no smoke detectors.
Fire crews arrived to find flames coming from the home’s windows. The cause of the fire was under investigation.