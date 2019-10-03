5 firefighters taken to hospital after home collapse in southwest Detroit

Five firefighters have been taken to the hospital after a home collapsed during a fire Thursday afternoon.

Three were rushed to the hospital with unknown injuries, but are expected to be okay. The other two firefighters were taken to the hospital later on for smoke inhalation.

The crew was responding to a fire at a home in the area of Whittaker and Mullane Street in southwest Detroit.

It's not known right now what started the fire or if anyone was inside the home.

At this time, Detroit Deputy Fire Commissioner Dave Fornell believes the home was vacant.

Fire crews are still on scene right now as the building is still burning.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.