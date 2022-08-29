5 injured in suspected building explosion as fire engulfs building

Detroit Fire crews responded to a suspected building explosion and blaze that left five people injured on the city's west side Monday.

Firefighters were called to the 16000 block of Schoolcraft between Greenfield and Southfield at about 7:20 p.m. When first responders arrived, the building was engulfed in flames and the fire was declared a Level One Hazmat situation.

"We think it may have been explosion," said DFD Chief James Harris. "Five people were transported to the hospital (in) temporary-serious (condition) right now."

FOX 2: "Is there a cause for this fire or explosion or what have you been able to determine so far?"

"We're still in the beginning stages of the investigation," the chief said. "We'll have some details of the later time."

There has been no official cause yet, however, neighbors in the area say the building contained a possible meth lab.