5 men arrested in parking lot brawl involving machetes and baseball bats

In rural Macomb County five arrests were made resulting in nine felonies and weapons seized after a large outdoor fight.

Arrested were Latif Patris, 68, Roodi Qarchw, 21, Sayel Slaiwa, 35, Yosef Asak, 20, and Toma Kejbo, 30. The parking lot melee happened offVan Dyke near 35 Mile Road Sunday night when police responded to calls of people fighting with machetes and baseball bats.

Kejbo and Asak arrived to the lot in a Dodge Ram pick-up truck and said they were confronted by a second set of males, Slaiwa and Patris, in an F-150 pick-up truck. Slaiwa and Patris got out armed with Slaiwa holding a machete and Patris a baseball bat. Both sets of

men began to physically assault each other.

At this point, a GMC Yukon driven by Qarchw with people inside, rammed the F-150 and nearly hit Slaiwa.

Slaiwa and Patris then began to strike the Yukon windows injuring the front seat passenger in the process. Law Enforcement arrived and broke up the altercation finding all three vehicles damages, multiple weapons, and persons injured.

Several people were transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.Investigators believe the incident stemmed from an earlier situation in Imlay City, when family members were making a meet to exchange property.

Viewer video captured a few moments of the altercation (seen above) by Shane Malinczak.

