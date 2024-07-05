5 teens shot at 4th of July house party in Pontiac after fight breaks out

Five teenagers were shot at a July 4th house party in Pontiac Thursday, according to police.

The victims - which include three 14-year-olds and two 15-year-olds, are expected to recover from the incident, which took place in the 300 block of S. Jessie Street.

Investigators say a fight had broken out at the party and shots were fired into the crowd, hitting the teens in their extremities. Four of the boys wounded are from Pontiac, with one, a 15-year-old, from Auburn Hills.

"We were just sitting on the porch watching the fireworks lot of kids were out here," said resident Ronnie Pryor. "Then all the sudden we heard gunfire."

It was just after midnight when deputies from the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene near Jessie and Osmun Streets.

"Everyone was running around and we saw someone fall out in the street I believe he got hit," Pryor said. "We were running in the house hoping gunfire didn’t hit us."

Deputies applied a tourniquet on one victim and transported him to the hospital for treatment. Star EMS and the Waterford Regional Fire Department arrived and rendered aid. Deputies collected multiple shell casings at the scene.

A 34-year-old man was arrested at the scene for being wanted on an outstanding warrant.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Oakland County Sheriff's Office at (248) 858-4951.



