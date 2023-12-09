5-year-old boy dead after accidental shooting at Detroit apartment

A 5-year-old boy is dead after accidentally shooting himself in the face on Detroit's west side.

The shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. Saturday at an apartment in the area of Greenfield and McNichols.



According to Detroit police, the 5-year-old managed to get an unsecured gun and fatally shot himself while jumping on his bed.

Five other children were inside the apartment during the shooting. Neither the mother nor the father were home during the incident.

"We got a baby now that is dead weeks before Christmas," said Detroit Police Chief White.

The parents of the child were taken into custody. The investigation is ongoing.

