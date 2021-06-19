5-year-old Rosie White crowned Miss Juneteenth 2021

After going viral for her Black History month videos, 5-year-old Rosie is being named Miss Juneteenth 2021.

RELATED: 5-year-old Rosie goes viral for Black History month videos

Organizers say the 11th annual Juneteenth celebration at Maheras Gentry Park had games, vendors, traditional African performances, and more to commemorate the historic day.

"We use Juneteenth as a time to commemorate the past while celebrating today and looking forward to what we got to do next," said Demond "Kong" Petty, the event organizer.

RELATED: Juneteenth, a day of profound weight and power,’ marked across the US

As the celebration took underway, the main event was the crowning of Miss Juneteenth 2021, which was handed off to Rosie by her predecessor, Nialah Crosby.

"June 19, 1865, is a real day the slaves were free; we call it Juneteenth," said Rosie before receiving her crown.

Advertisement

Rosies mom says she might be more excited than her daughter because she is extremely proud of her.