50 Cent making 2 appearances at Center Line liquor store this weekend

The hip-hop rap artist 50 Cent will be in Metro Detroit this weekend for a bottle signing, ahead of a new Detroit-based series he's producing about a drug and money laundering organization in the 1980s.

50 Cent, whose name is Curtis Jackson, will be in Center Line Friday and Sunday at The Original Buscemi liquor store for a two-day event.

Jackson's show BMF - Black Mafia Family - follows the true story of two Detroit brothers who grew up on the city's southwest side and gave birth to one of the most notorious crime families at the time.

The show, which will premiere on Starz in September, tracks Demetrius and Terry Flenory from their rise as local drug dealers into the world of hip hop. The show has created a buzz recently over plans to cast Marshal Mathers III - Eminem - as Rick Wershe Jr., the Detroit teen turned-FBI informant that was released from prison after serving decades behind bars.

The bottle signing will happen at the store on Aug. 27 and Aug. 29. It's located at 24845 Van Dyke Ave.