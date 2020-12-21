Woman in critical condition after being hit by car while viewing Christmas light in Grosse Pointe Farms

article

A 50-year-old woman from Warren is in critical condition after being hit by a car in Grosse Pointe Farms, according to police.

Police said on Sunday, December, 20 around 6:50 p.m., a vehicle going eastbound on Lakeshore Road at Moross hit the woman who stepped into the street to view the Christmas lights at the intersection.

Grosse Pointe Farms Department of Public Safety and Michigan State Police accident reconstruction team are investigating.

Police haven't said yet if anyone is in custody after the crash.

