For 50 years Metro Detroit's Busch's grocery store expands and thrives

For five decades, a Metro Detroit grocery store has not only survived but continues to expand.

Throughout all that time, the owner’s of Busch’s Fresh Food Market have learned a thing or two about what works and what doesn't.

A local family run grocer is able to keep customers coming back day after day and decade after decade.

About 50 years after Joe Busch and Charlie Mattis opened the first Busch’s fresh food market in Clinton Township, doors continue to open.

"Today, not much has changed but I would say the stores are probably three times as big as they were then," said Bobby Turner, president of Busch's Grocery Store.

The Metro Detroit grocery store chain continue to grow built on a foundation of service.

"We invest in our stores every year and we just remodeled this store, the Farmington Hills location, back in May, and reinvested over a million dollars to really serve the community properly," he said.

Turner says it starts with an investment in the workforce. People like Amanda Hirst.

"This company takes care of their associates, we take care of the communities," said Amanda Hirst. "It’s a wonderful experience being able to lead the team of associates we have."

Hirst has been with company for 10 years, and is now a manager. But says the loyalty goes both ways.

"I recently graduated with my master’s degree in marketing from Central Michigan University and Busch’s paid for a majority of that with it’s tuition reimbursement programs," she said.

Hirst says that goes a long way to feeling valued, and makes her want to work hard for a company that’s involved in her future.

"It’s something the company pushes a lot too, because we really want to grow our teams and support them wherever their careers may take them," she said.

And in Hirst’s case, that career is firmly rooted at Busch’s.

"It’s a big family like 1,700 people but it’s still small enough, that we all feel like we matter, and we do matter," she said.

"It's really about putting good programs that connect with the community and not getting caught up in the price game. Being really about quality and service," said Turner. "And when people feel they are getting that they come back time and time again."

Pandemic life, economic downturns and other obstacles have come and gone. Adapting to change is paramount for any business and grocery stores are no different.



But Turner says some things here to stay.

"We are a great quality and great service grocer," he said.

Busch’s banks on experience and dedication to set themselves apart - even if habits of shoppers can morph over time.

"I don’t think shopping in the store is ever going to go away because of people who want to look and feel, and they want to pick out their avocado, they want to pick out their fish and pick out their steak" he said. "I don’t think that connection is going to go away."

With 16 stores throughout Michigan, expansion at the current time means upgrades to current stores and always an emphasis on using local products from local distributors.

The Source: Information for this story came from interviews with Bobby Turner and Amanda Hirst from Busch's.



