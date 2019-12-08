51-year-old Taylor resident missing after boat flips over in Lake Erie

A Monroe County Sheriff deputy was called to Lake Erie near Bolles Harbor in Monroe Township to check on two people on a sixteen foot fishing boat about a mile off shore that was taking on water.

On Sunday around 7:45 a.m. Deputies responded to the area and were unable to locate any fishing boat.

The United States Coast Guard, Michigan Conservation Officers, Monroe Township Fire Department, La Salle Township Fire Department and the City of Monroe Fire Department all responded to the area with rescue boats to conduct a search of the area for the victims.

During the search a 28-year-old Monroe resident was rescued from the water and sent to shore by the Coast Guard. The victim was sent to the hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The boat was located upside down and about a mile off shore tangled in a fishing net.

The second person on the boat was a 51-year-old resident of Taylor, who is still missing at this time. It is unknown if this person was wearing a life jacket at the time the boat flipped over.

The United States Coast Guard is continuing with their investigation to locate the second person.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 734-240-7530.

