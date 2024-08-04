54-year-old woman killed in fiery Sterling Heights crash

A fiery crash left one woman dead early Sunday morning in Sterling Heights.

A Dodge Charger collided with a Ford F-150 at about 2 a.m. in the area of 15 Mile and Van Dyke, killing the driver of the truck.

A passenger in the truck and the driver of the Charger had only minor injuries.

Both vehicles ignited after the crash.

The woman, a 54-year-old Warren resident was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Charger refused medical treatment.

Alcohol is thought to have been a factor in the crash. The 25-year-old driver of the Charger was arrested and lodged in the Macomb County Jail.

Anyone who witnessed the crash, or has any information about it as asked to call Sterling Heights Police at 586-446-2920