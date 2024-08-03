57-year-old swimmer drowns at Lake St. Clair Metro Park

A man who was swimming at the Lake St. Clair Metro Park beach slipped underwater and drowned just before 5:30 p.m. Aug. 3.

According to police, a friend saw it happen and pulled the 57-year-old man to the surface. Once back to shore, life-saving measures were taken, but were unsuccesful.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital where he was officially pronounced dead.

The Macomb County Sheriff's Office is investigating.