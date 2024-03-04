58-year-old convicted rapist re-sentenced after Michigan Supreme Court order

article

An incarcerated 58-year-old Detroit man was re-sentenced on Monday to serve 50 to 100 years for rape and assault.

Robert Yarbrough, who is currently in state prison, was re-sentenced in the 3rd Circuit Court in Wayne County for "repeatedly raping and assaulting a Detroit woman he held captive for over 20 hours in December 2017," according to a news release from Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

On Monday, Yarbrough was sentenced to:

50-100 years in state prison for three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

50-100 years in prison for one count of kidnapping.

25-50 years in prison for one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm.

5-15 years in prison for one count of felonious assault.

Yarbrough held the victim captive in a vacant house and brutally assaulted, strangled, tortured, and raped her for hours, according to the release.

"During a brief instance when Yarbrough left the house, the victim was able to free herself and ran for medical attention, obtaining a sexual assault kit that yielded Yarbrough’s DNA," the attorney general's office released. "Yarbrough was convicted of six felonies and sentenced in December of 2018."

However, the Michigan Supreme Court ordered a re-trial of Yarbrough's convictions in 2023 due to a technical error by the 2018 trial judge during jury selection.

"This man’s crimes caused deep emotional wounds beyond the assault, and I am grateful for the victim’s courage that ultimately allowed him to be held accountable," Nessel said in the release.