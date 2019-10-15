6 hospitalized from suspected carbon monoxide poisoning

Six people were rushed to the hospital Tuesday morning for what's believed to be carbon monoxide poisoning.

It happened early in the morning at a home on West Grand Boulevard near I-96.

The victims range in age from three months old to 73 years old. Everyone is expected to be okay.

Someone in the home called 911 after feeling nauseous and emergency responders came to the home just after 2:30 a.m.

Fire officials say it appears the carbon monoxide came from a faulty furnace.