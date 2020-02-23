6 killed, including 3 children, in head-on I-95 crash in Georgia

Six people have died in an early morning head-on collision on Interstate 95 in Liberty County.

Officials say a Georgia State Patrol trooper was called to a crash near the Exit 76 on-ramp on I-95 northbound at around 2:05 a.m. Sunday.

During the investigation, the trooper discovered a Lexus RX350 driven by a 77-year-old man had been traveling the wrong direction in the left lane of the northbound side of the interstate.

The Lexus then hit a Nissan Rogue head-on. The Rogue had an adult female driver, adult passenger, and three children aboard.

All six people involved in the crash were killed.

Investigators say everyone had their seat belts on and that the 77-year-old was not impaired at the time of the crash.

The accident closed down all northbound lanes of I-95 until around 5:30 Sunday morning.

Officials are not releasing the names of the victims pending notification of the next of kin.

The investigation is ongoing.