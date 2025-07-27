6-year-old boy drowns at Belle Isle during family reunion, police say

The Brief A 6-year-old Detroit boy died Saturday after being found unresponsive in the water at Belle Isle Park. A family reunion was taking place when the child left the area and wandered away. The child was rushed to Children's Hospital by EMS with CPR in progress but was pronounced dead upon arrival.



A 6-year-old Detroit boy died Saturday evening after being found in the water at Belle Isle Park, according to Michigan State Police.

Troopers said the incident happened before 7:30 p.m. near Shelter #2 on Muse Road, close to the river that feeds into Lake Tacoma.

What we know:

A family reunion was reportedly taking place in the area and police said several children were playing inside a bounce house when the child left the area and wandered away.

Family members began searching when they noticed the boy was missing. After an unsuccessful search, the family called 911 to report him missing.

About 30 minutes later, authorities said the child was located in the water by another child and an adult near the same shelter.

MSP said conservation officers and DNR park rangers were first on scene along with civilians. CPR and rescuing breathing began promptly.

Detroit Fire Department personnel took over life-saving efforts when they arrived. The boy was transported to Children’s Hospital by EMS and was pronounced dead upon arrival.

What they're saying:

Michigan State Police issued a reminder about water safety, noting that drownings can happen quickly and often without warning.

"Our heart goes out to this little boy’s family and also the first responders and community members on scene who did everything they could to try and save this child’s life," said F/Lt. Mike Shaw. "Unfortunately, we have seen several drownings in Michigan this year. A drowning can happen quickly and quietly and is often not how it is portrayed on TV. Keep a close eye on your kids and people who cant swim, wear life jackets when boating and if you are a poor swimmer, and be careful with alcohol consumption."