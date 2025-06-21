6-year-old drowns in Kent County park

article

A 6-year-old child was found underwater after they went missing in Millennium Park Saturday afternoon.

The child and their family were at the Kent County park when the child went missing, according to police.

The child was in the water when they went missing. The gender was not immediately released by police.

Millennium Park is connects the cities of Grand Rapids, Wyoming, Grandville and Walker.

"We are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of a young child today at Millennium Park. Our hearts are with the family and all who are affected by this unimaginable loss. We are grateful to the emergency responders and all involved for their efforts, and we appreciate the community's compassion during this difficult time," The Kent County Park Department said in a statement.

Despite quick action by first responders and numerous community members who formed human chains to search the lake, the child was located underwater and could not be revived.

Multiple agencies, including police, fire, and marine units, responded rapidly and conducted an extensive search. Life-saving efforts were immediately initiated, but the child was pronounced deceased at the scene.

This incident remains under investigation. Our thoughts are with the family and all who were impacted by this heartbreaking loss. Tragedies on the water can unfold quickly—please continue to keep this family in your thoughts during this incredibly difficult time.