6-year-old killed in drive-by shooting Sunday night in Detroit

A 6-year-old boy was shot and killed after a bullet from a rifle struck him during a drive-by shooting in Detroit Sunday night.

Police Chief Todd Bettison said they are looking for a black sedan and a red Jeep, with possibly a third vehicle involved.

"Unfortunately when shots are fired in a residential neighborhood, you don't know where they are gonna end," he said.

One bullet went into a house and struck the child.

"One of our most precious citizens in the city of Detroit lost their life tonight in a senseless action," he said.

Bettison said officers responded to a shot-spotter call, and therefore were on scene within 30 seconds of when the 9-1-1 call came in.

"Our officers, my detectives, will not rest until we bring this perpetrator to justice," he said. "We will catch you. Trust us when we say that. We have an excellent track record."

Bettison said the investigation is "very very," active and is ongoing.