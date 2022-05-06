Ohio family, race organizers face backlash after 6-year-old runs marathon

An Ohio couple are defending themselves after facing extreme backlash for running a marathon with their 6-year-old son.

Kami and Ben Crawford have six kids and chronicle their adventures on YouTube and social media pages. When the Crawfords ran the Flying Pig marathon in Cincinnati on May 1, it was the first time all eight family members ran a 26.2-mile race together, including their 6-year-old son.

Runners reportedly started asking questions when they saw the child crying during the race. The marathon requires runners to be at least 18 years old, according to WJW.

The uproar that followed online was swift.

Two days later, the family posted a lengthy response on their Facebook and Instagram pages.

"We have never forced any of our children to run a marathon and we cannot even imagine that as feasible practically or emotionally," the Crawfords said. "We have given all of our kids the option for every race."

The Crawfords said their son Rainer "begged" to join them for the marathon this year, and they were "ready to pull the plug" if he asked or thought his safety was at risk.

"We asked him numerous times if he wanted to stop and he was VERY clear that his preference was to continue.," they said. "We did not see any sign of heat exhaustion or dehydration and honored his request to keep on going. We go to great lengths to prioritize our kids' health.

"Yes there were tears," the Crawfords continued. "He had a fall and every single member of our family has cried during marathons. These experiences were very limited compared to what has been reported."

In a follow-up video on Instagram, Ben Crawford said he and his family have faced public threats since the controversy began.

"The firestorm we feel right now is that there's a lot of people out there who do not feel safe parenting publicly the way they parent at home," Crawford said. "Because look at what happened to us ... the types of threats that are being made against us publicly ... it's like, pretty crazy.

Organizers of the Flying Pig Marathon released their own statement following the controversy, but they didn’t specifically address the 6-year-old running the race.

"The Flying Pig Marathon takes the safety and security of all participants very seriously," organizers said in a statement. "We receive numerous requests for special accommodations each year and carefully evaluate each one. Our goal is to provide a positive race experience for all participants while supporting them along the course.

"The Flying Pig Marathon was founded on the ideal of hosting a world-class road race experience and will always strive to do so."

The Crawfords admit their "parenting methods are unconventional," but said accusations of child abuse are incorrect.

"We're thankful to those who supported us on race day," they said. "It was an incredible experience and we can't wait to share more."