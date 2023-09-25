6 years after Lathrup Village floral shop owner was killed in driveway, family waits for justice

It's been six years since the owner of a Lathrup Village floral shop was murdered in Detroit. The family of Deantai Box is not giving up their fight for answers - or justice.

On the morning of September 25th, 2017-- Box was shot and killed outside his house on Ohio Street, near Curtis and Wyoming.

His family says none of his belongings were stolen in what they believe was a targeted attack.

"Somebody knows something, somebody always knows," said a relative. "It's been six years, we always miss him. It's time we get some type of closure to know what happened."

At the time, his loved ones say Deantai was most likely on his way to his flower shop in Lathrup Village, Something Unique Floral.

Deantai was caring for a friend who is bedridden with cancer and staying at his home.

At the time of the shooting, Detroit police say a witness heard a voice and then three gun shots around 7:30 a.m.

If you know who killed Deantai Box, Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,5000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.

Call 1-800-SPEAK-UP, you will remain anonymous.

Deantai Box



