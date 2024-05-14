Ex-Clinton Township police officer sentenced for misusing LEIN to look up license plate

article

An ex-Clinton Township police officer pleaded guilty to misusing the Law Enforcement Information Network, a 93-day misdemeanor and was sentenced Tuesday.

John Hreno was sentenced to two years probation, 25 hours of community service, and to attend the Death Museum.

A Michigan State Police audit found Hreno, 36, ran a license plate with the LEIN system on Aug. 24, 2022, that was never involved in an investigation.

"There was no valid law enforcement reason to run the license plate," the prosecutor's office said in a release. Among the information that can be obtained from LEIN includes a person’s address.

In a published reports, Hreno was fired from his job last month.

"In our pursuit of justice, no one is above the law, not even those entrusted to enforce it," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido.

In a previous report by FOX 2, Lucido said the circumstances of why the license plate was run by Hreno or what he did with the information, would not be released until the "court adjudicated it accordingly."

Despite this, no further information regarding the case has been released yet.

"Everything is recorded on the LEIN, meaning you have to put in a code, of whose using (it) also, what the subject matter is about, and in this case here, if there’s no viable reason, it obviously has got to be for personal use."

