Shelby Township police searching for 2 men who dined and dashed

article

Two men left a restaurant in Shelby Township without paying their bill, according to police.

The Shelby Township Police Department took to Facebook to share photos of the suspects, asking the public for help in identifying and/or locating them.

"If you have any idea who they might be, please reach out to Detective Young at pyoung@shelbytwp.org or at 586-731-2121 ext. 467," police said in the release.