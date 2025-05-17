61-year-old Toledo woman dies in Summerfield Township crash

A 61-year-old Toledo woman was killed in a crash shortly after 4 p.m. when a vehicle rear-ended another, causing a crash in Whiteford.

Matthew Whitney, 19, was driving a 2010 Mazda 6 southbound on Summerfield Road when he rear-ended a 2023 Jeep Wrangler.

The Jeep overturned and ended up on its roof in a ditch. The driver, a 61-year-old woman also from Toledo was pronounced dead at the scene. She had been trapped in the overturned Jeep before first responders got to the scene.

The woman's name was not immediately released, pending notification of her family.

Whitney was taken to an area hospital where he is listed in serious condition.

Both drivers were wearing their seat belts, and alcohol is not thought to be a factor in the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 734-240-7548. Anonymous tips can be called into Crime Stoppers at 1-800-speakup or can be submitted on their website, www.1800speakup.org.