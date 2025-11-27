629-foot freighter runs aground in Detroit River

article

The Brief 629-foot freighter Robert S. Pierson ran aground late Wednesday near Milliken State Park in Detroit. No injuries, pollution or impacts to other vessel traffic were reported. Tug crews are on scene, and a Coast Guard–approved refloat plan is underway.



A 629-foot freighter carrying 18,000 tons of stone ran aground late Wednesday in the Detroit River, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

What we know:

Officials received a report at 1:17 a.m. Thursday that the motor vessel Robert S. Pierson, a Canadian-flagged self-discharging bulk carrier, had grounded near William G. Milliken State Park in Detroit. The vessel initially became stuck around 10:35 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 26.

The Pierson was traveling from Windsor, Ontario, to Lorain, Ohio, when it ran aground.

There are no reports of injuries, pollution or impacts to other vessel traffic, according to the Coast Guard.

Tug vessels Minnesota and Ontario arrived on scene to assist.

Adam Bourland/FOX 2

What's next:

Officials said a stakeholder meeting was held Thursday morning and a refloat plan was approved. Crews are currently attempting to refloat the Pierson.

The incident remains under investigation, and the Coast Guard said additional information will be released as it becomes available.

Dig deeper:

This is the second time this month a vessel has run aground in the Detroit River near downtown.

On Nov. 7, the self-loading freighter Rt. Hon. Paul J. Martin also became grounded.

According to Canada Steamship Lines of Montreal, the vessel was built in 1973 and converted into a self-unloader in 2003.

Related article