65-year-old woman killed in double shooting on Detroit's west side

Two people were shot including a 65-year-old woman, fatally in Detroit Wednesday night.

The double shooting took place in the area of Wager and McQuade according to Detroit police.

The second victim, a 47-year-old, is hospitalized in temporary serious condition.

Circumstances of the incident are unknown at this time and there is no information on a suspect said Detroit police.

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.



