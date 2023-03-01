65-year-old woman killed in double shooting on Detroit's west side
FOX 2 (WJBK) - Two people were shot including a 65-year-old woman, fatally in Detroit Wednesday night.
The double shooting took place in the area of Wager and McQuade according to Detroit police.
The second victim, a 47-year-old, is hospitalized in temporary serious condition.
Circumstances of the incident are unknown at this time and there is no information on a suspect said Detroit police.
